In late December 2022, the Hawkesbury congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), presented a $10,000 contribution to Maison Interlude House (MIH). The facility has been supporting women victims of domestic violence and their children in Prescott-Russell and Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) since for 40 years.

In 2021-2022, MIH received more than 600 calls to its crisis line and more than 5,000 requests for information and assistance. MIH provides shelter for 80 women and children and supports 400 women and 100 children through their Outreach Program.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been present in Hawkesbury since 1978. Humanitarian projects are funded by church members and others. One hundred per cent of donations go to assist the causes the funds are collected for.