Four people have been charged, after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) successfully tracked and stopped one of four separate vehicles stolen in Casselman and Embrun.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2022, members of the Russell County detachment of the OPP responded to four separate motor vehicle thefts reported in Embrun and Casselman. The investigation revealed that during the early morning hours of January 3, two vehicles were stolen from the town of Embrun and two from the municipality of Casselman.

Officers responded to one of the incidents, where the owner was tracking his stolen vehicle on GPS. The information was provided in real-time to the Hawkesbury detachment and officers were able to deploy a tire deflation device, rendering the stolen vehicle inoperable. As a result of the coordinated efforts between Russell County and Hawkesbury OPP officers, a stolen 2022 Dodge Ram Rebel was recovered.

That same morning, officers of the Sureté du Québec (SQ) were also able to intercept one of the stolen vehicles.

As a result of the investigation, four people were charged under the Criminal Code (CC).

Vanessa DUVAL, 27 years old, of Montreal, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime; over $5000

Mischief under $5000

Anthony GRENIER, 19 years old, of Montreal, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime; under $5000

Possession of automobile master key

Keven RIFFON, 24 years old, and a young person, both from Montreal, were charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime; under $5000

Possession of automobile master key

Failing to comply with a probation order – two counts

If you or anyone you know has any further information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000

Vehicle theft prevention tips

Russell County OPP would also like to remind citizens to take precautionary measures to prevent the theft of their vehicle.

Most vehicles are stolen from residential driveways, usually in the overnight and early morning hours. High value vehicles with keyless entry and push start technology are presently being targeted. Thieves have figured out how to bypass modern car security systems and exploit their advanced technology.

Park your vehicle in a garage, out of sight. Thieves will scout out sought -after vehicles while their owners are sound asleep. If not possible, park a less valuable vehicle closely behind.

Secure the vehicle diagnostic port using a diagnostic port lock, commonly known as an OBD protector (can be purchased online) which blocks access to the diagnostic port (used to reprogram the vehicle’s ignition system)

Use a steering wheel locking device to deter theft

Invest in an aftermarket global positioning system (GPS) tracker as it may assist in recovery of the vehicle if it is stolen

Consider purchasing a quality video surveillance system and ensure your cameras are clearly visible outside your residence

Upgrade the exterior lighting where you park your vehicle

Invest in anti-theft devices including ignition or fuel immobilizing switches, steering wheel, gearshift, brake pedal locks and after market vehicle alarm systems