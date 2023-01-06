Founded in 1985, the Vankleek Hill branch of Meals on Wheels delivers meals three times per week to seniors local to Vankleek Hill if they are recuperating or needing respite from food preparation.

Seniors are the priority for the volunteer-run organization, says president Mary Higginson.

Meals are delivered three days per week and meal requests should be made to her at 613-678-2967 by Thursday morning to request meals for the following week. Clients can choose meal delivery for one day or for all three days (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays).

Higginson says she collects the $9 per meal payment from clients about once per month, once a delivery pattern is established. She notes that meal cancellations must take place 24 hours in advance of meal delivery.





The meals are prepared at at a Hawkesbury restaurant which also prepares meals for Prescott-Russell Community Services and the Champlain Seniors lunches, too. Each meal includes a soup, small main dish and a small dessert.

Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver about at about 11:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Meals on Wheels clients must live in Vankleek Hill, or within a few kilometres of Vankleek Hill’s main intersection or along or near Highway 34.

To sign up for Meals on Wheels, contact Mary Higginson at 613-678-2967.

