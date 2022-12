Royal Canadian Legion Branch 472 in Hawkesbury has donated $750 to the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank during the Christmas season.

Presenting and receiving the donation are, from left to right: Branch 472 President Jack Hume, food bank Financial Advisor Robert Lefebvre, volunteers Léa Arcand, Lucie Latreille, Stephanie Bierema, Sylvio Boudrias, Christine Pelletier, Carmen Rivers, food bank President Jeanne Charlebois, and Branch 472 First Vice President Gerald Woodard. Submitted photo.