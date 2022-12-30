The Town of Brownsburg-Chatham will spend 14 per cent more in 2023 than in 2022. The municipal operations budget for 2023 is $16,242,800 – $1,968,200 more than in 2022.

The balanced budget was approved at a special council meeting held on December 13. The budget was developed with the intent of fulfilling council’s desire to improve service levels, ensure the maintenance of assets, and continue development.

“Our objective remains and will remain to offer the citizens of Brownsburg-Chatham a level of quality services, in a sustainable and efficient perspective,” said Mayor Kévin Maurice.

The budget was extensively revised by the administrative team and the council members to minimize the tax burden on citizens.





The economic challenges of 2023 had an influence on the budget. An inflation rate of between six and seven per cent, and increases in the cost of fuel, professional services, and materials have significantly impacted operational expenses. Contract snow removal costs have increased by nearly 80 per cent.

Taxes for Brownsburg-Chatham homeowners in 2023 is going up by 3.99 per cent. However, due to the formula used to establish the rate, more than half of residential taxpayers will receive a one per cent reduction in their property taxes.

The average value of a single-family home in Brownsburg-Chatham is $205,408. As an example, the owner of a single-family home with that value, that is connected to the water and sewer system, will receive an increase of $97 on their annual tax bill.

In order to minimize the tax increase for property owners, council decided to use unallocated surplus operating funds to balance its budget.

Capital projects

Brownsburg-Chatham’s 2023-2024-2025 three-year capital expenditure program includes investments totaling more than $34 million.

The town is anticipating it will receive nearly half of the capital project funding from various provincial and federal government departments and agencies. Planned capital projects in Brownsburg-Chatham during the next three years include infrastructure rehabilitation on rue Terrasse Hill, rue Thomas-Hall, rue Goudreau, rue Elmwood and rue Bank.

Resurfacing is planned on chemin de la Carrière, Montée La Branche and chemin Dalesville Sud. Construction of a new fire station in Brownsburg is also planned.

