Students at St. Jude Catholic School in Vankleek Hill were busy in the weeks before the holidays, collecting goods and preparing Christmas baskets to distribute to needy families in the region. The basket program at St. Jude is an annual event, organized each year by teacher Julia Fortin.

For the past 14 years, Fortin has organized and distributed baskets filled with holiday goodness and necessities for less fortunate families. In addition, she also runs the school’s Christmas angel initiative, which provides gifts under the tree.

Staff and students at St. Jude Catholic School submitted this information to The Review, because they wanted their dedicated teacher to be recognized for her contributions, noting Fortin herself would not seek out publicity. They were also unable to convince her to be in the photo!

Related Stories