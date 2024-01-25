There is new leadership over nursing at Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria.

Effective January 22, Rachel Romany became the hospital’s new Vice-President of Clinical Services, Quality and Chief Nursing Executive.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, Romany is an experienced leader with demonstrated competencies in strategic and program planning, program growth and integration and has a passion for mentoring future health care leaders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachel Romany to our leadership team. Her extensive experience, strategic vision, and dedication to healthcare excellence makes her the ideal candidate to lead our clinical services, quality improvement efforts, and nursing teams,” said Glengarry Memorial Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Alldred-Hughes.

Romany will be instrumental in advancing the hospital’s strategic goals and ensuring patients receive the highest standard of care.

