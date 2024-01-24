The city of Lachute wants the Québec government to make significant changes to improve the safety of two highway intersections.

At the January 15 council meeting, a motion was adopted requesting the Ministère des transports du Québec reconfigure and install traffic signals at the intersections of Route 158 and Chemin Dunany, and Routes 158 and 329. All of the roads are under provincial jurisdiction. Each intersection has heavy traffic and has had several collisions.

“We have problems at both of those intersections,” Mayor Bernard Bigras-Denis said.

He emphasized how the security of drivers and pedestrians is very important for the municipality.

Chemin Dunany is the main road connecting Lachute with Wentworth. The intersection of Route 158 and Route 329 is beside a busy rest area and retail businesses. Traffic going between Lachute and Morin Heights, and Lachute and St-Jérôme passes through the intersection.

