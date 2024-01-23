The finances are allocated for the replacement of a rural bridge in Brownsburg-Chatham this year.

Council has adopted a regulation allowing for $1,910,220 to be spent on replacing the Montée Clark bridge. The town had decided to allow citizens in the area to register to call for a referendum where they would vote on the adoption of the spending regulation, which is allowed under Québec municipal law. However, on January 9, the certificate of registration was received by council with no signatures requesting a vote.

A notice of motion was also introduced to Brownsburg-Chatham council on January 9 and deposit of a regulation, which if adopted, would allow the town to proceed with the purchase of a new tanker truck for the fire department. The regulation allows $1,445,835 to be spent on a new, 2024 model. The regulation still requires approval on second and third reading by council to be adopted.

