The Dunvegan Recreation Association (DRA) is organizing its annual Winter Carnival on Saturday, February 3. The best way to get through winter is to bundle up and get out to enjoy it. Here’s your chance! Bring the whole family.

The DRA will be starting the carnival off by hosting a hearty breakfast at the Dunvegan Recreation Association Hall from 8 am until 10 am. Eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage and all the fixings are included. The cost for adults is $12; admission for children ages 5 to 12 is $6. There is no cost for children five years of age and under.

Then head over to 19314 County Road 24 (just east of the village) to enjoy free sledding, skating, marshmallows at a campfire, crokicurl, snow golf, snolleyball, plus the not-to-be-missed horse-drawn sleigh ride through the bush. Put your woollies on and bring your skates and sleds for a good old-fashioned winter carnival!