This February, visitors to the Arbor Gallery will be treated to several fascinating glimpses of Black culture as the gallery celebrates Black History Month for the first time. Three African-Caribbean artists will have their colourful artwork on display, in addition to a concert, a playful workshop, a film and a talk outlining the contributions of the Black community on our local history.

Dannielle Samuel is an Ottawa-based artist who can trace her maternal ancestry back six generations to the Underground Railroad and whose father was born in Antigua, British Virgin Islands. She began her artistic journey late in life although she has always been creative, as a singer and in musical theatre. But she finds her true expression through her painting. “This is where I open my soul and let my light shine,” she said.

Héritier Bilaka is also based in Ottawa and first trained at the Académie des Beaux-Arts de Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In 2023, she graduated Magna Cum Laude in visual arts from the University of Ottawa. She has exhibited in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, London UK, Cannes France and New York. Her paintings are in the permanent collections of several galleries in France and many private collections.

The third contributor is Dayva Milne, an emergent artist, also from Ottawa.

A ‘playful’ workshop

On Saturday February 3, Suzan Richards, a cultural knowledge keeper in the area of Afro-Caribbean and Professional Artists & Arts Education, will host a bilingual Ubuntu workshop at the gallery. Along with talking about her cultural heritage, Richards will guide participants through an artistic journey using flow medium acrylic paint allowing them to live the principles of Ubuntu – identity and intersectionality.

Richards currently teaches dance at the National Art Center and is also a Community Advisor for Black Communities at Infrastructure Canada. She received a 100 Most Accomplished Black Canadian Women Award in 2022.

The playshop runs from 1 to 4pm and costs $30 per person ($25 for gallery members.). Because space is limited, reservations are required. Visit the gallery or go to [email protected] to register.

The Arbor Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm. Admission to exhibits is always free. It is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill.