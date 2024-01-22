The Review is hosting a Fun Friday event on Friday, January 26 from 10 am to 2 pm at 76 Main Street East in Vankleek Hill. Stop by to enjoy a cupcake and coffee, courtesy of The Review.

You can also take home an original Vankleek Hill crossword to keep your mind active! Note that the theme is history but there are additional general clues added, just for fun!

Your donations are welcome and will be sent to the Alzheimer’s Society, but please feel free to make a donation of your own, here.

Can’t make it to this event? Send an email to: [email protected] and you can receive a PDF of the crossword by mail.

“Our Fun Fridays were a regular thing before the pandemic. They are our way of doing something extra to welcome the community to The Review. We would be nowhere without community support. We hope for a great turnout for our first Fun Friday since 2019,” says Review publisher Louise Sproule.