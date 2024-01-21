Major road work is on the way for a section of street in Grenville’s industrial and commercial area this year. On January 15, a regulation was introduced to council that if adopted at a future meeting, will authorize $1,973,607 to be spent on reconstructing Rue Queen between Rue Maple (Route 344) and the eastern limit of the village where the road becomes the 2e Concession in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge. The section of Rue Queen gives access to the village’s industrial park and to rural areas east of the village.

