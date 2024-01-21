This spring, two families from Moose Creek will have permanent homes of their own in Maxville, made possible by Habitat for Humanity of Cornwall and The Counties’ (SDG) first ever building project in North Glengarry.

Mellissa Gaines, along with her son and daughter currently live on a busy main road, near railroad tracks with no yard for the children to play, and there is not enough space in their home. While Mellissa has a permanent, full-time job, the realities of the lack of affordable homes, means a Habitat Home was the best solution for them.

Cory and Brigitte Jacques have four active sons. Their landlord is planning on moving back into their current rental home, and they need a place to live. Due to the lack of affordable housing in the area, the family simply could not find an affordable rental home.

The economic pressures facing families and their housing needs are indicative of the ongoing housing crisis.

“This is the first-time people have said they couldn’t afford a home,” Habitat Cornwall and the Counties Executive Director Leigh Taggart said.

She explained how approval of applicants for Habitat homes is usually based on other needs, but now approvals are being granted based on clients not being able to afford today’s rents.

The new homes for the Gaines and Jacques households are on Marlborough Street in Maxville in the first semi-detached housing Habitat Cornwall and the Counties has constructed in its 25-year history. Though each side looks the same from the outside, inside, each dwelling is being constructed to suit each family’s needs. One side will have two bedrooms, and the other side will have three. Each side will have an open-concept kitchen-living-dining area and a full basement. In the three-bedroom home, one of the bedrooms will be on the basement level.

The two families already knew each other because some of the children are friends. Now they are going to be next-door neighbours.

Work does not stop during the winter at Habitat for Humanity building sites. On a recent, cold January day, Habitat construction employees Kevin Berwick and Rob Hawkshaw were at work inside the Maxville homes. However, families obtaining the homes and volunteers from the community provide a significant amount of the labour. Each family is required to commit 500 hours of partnership and volunteer time. Other volunteers are individuals and groups from schools and community organizations.

Habitat homes are not given to partner families. The family purchases the house at fair market value with an interest-free mortgage based on 30 per cent of their income. The cost of the property taxes is factored into the mortgage payments, rather than having the homeowners pay them separately. The homeowners are responsible for all other utility costs and maintenance of their homes. The total cost of the home is determined through an appraisal, completed at the end of construction.

All Habitat Homes are constructed according to building and electrical safety codes. Municipalities and contractors do provide donations of land, labour, and materials. In Maxville, the Township of North Glengarry donated the building site and Glengarry Windows has provided windows for the homes. Bathroom fixture manufacturer Longevity Acrylics of Summerstown has contributed bathtub and shower fixtures.

Energy efficiency standards for Habitat Homes exceed those set by government. The new semi-detached homes in Maxville are the first ones constructed by Habitat Cornwall and the Counties to be fitted with heat pumps.

Taggart explained how during the past 25 years it has existed, there have been positive outcomes for families who obtained 18 homes through Habitat Cornwall and the Counties. All of those are attributed to the peace of mind, financial security, and improved health and safety the families experience from having their own home.

“We see the kids grades improve,” she remarked.

Out of the families assisted, 70 per cent reported improved health, reduced stress, and 60 per cent reported a reduction in food bank usage.

To find out more about Habitat for Humanity Cornwall and the Counties, to volunteer, or donate, go to https://habitatcornwall.org/ or call 613-938-0413.

Habitat for Humanity Maxville photos by James Morgan

Habitat for Humanity Cornwall and the Counties Executive Director Leigh Taggart at the Maxville building site. Side exterior. A message left by a volunteer for the future homeowners. This bathtub, still in the box, was made by Longevity Acrylics of Summerstown for installation in one of the bathrooms in Maxville. Habitat construction employees Kevin Berwick and Rob Hawkshaw at work in Maxville.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.