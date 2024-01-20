Zoning changes adopted by Grenville village council will allow for multi-family homes to be constructed on vacant land in the northern part of the municipality.

On January 15, council adopted a regulation which changes the zoning on vacant land northeast of the residential subdivision on 1e avenue, 2e avenue, and Rue McIntyre from R-100 zoning to R-114 and R-115 zoning. The existing subdivision is comprised entirely of semi-detached and single-detached homes and will retain the R-100 designation. The R-114 and R-115 designations allow for multi-family dwellings to be constructed on that land. According to municipal zoning documents, the client associated with the property is Izomax Construction Inc. The company’s website indicates it is based in Montréal and is a specialist in prestige home construction in the Montréal and Laurentides regions. There is currently no indication of when the company may construct homes on the vacant land in Grenville.

Map showing zoning changes made to vacant land in Grenville. Village of Grenville map.

