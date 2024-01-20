By Ian MacLennan

The Glengarry Cattlemen’s Association held their annual general meeting on January 9 in Alexandria. Beef Farmers of Ontario Policy Advisor Darby Wheeler was the guest speaker.

Three new directors joined the board. They are Tyler Ward, Rudie Van Der Byl Jr., and Tony Van Der Byl Jr. Adrian Van Der Byl will continue to serve as president.

In 2023, the Glengarry Cattlemen’s Association gave two $500 bursaries to graduating high school students from the area. In August, about 35 people attended the association’s three-day busy trip to the Waterloo and Guelph area. They visited the University of Guelph’s Beef Research Farm near Elora and went to other local beef farms and attractions. They are planning the next trip for 2025.

Memberships in the Glengarry Cattlemen’s Association are available from association directors.

