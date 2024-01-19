Para-cyclist Joey Desjardins finished fourth in one of the races in Round One of the first 2024 UCI Paracycling Road World Cup event of the season on Wednesday, January 17 in Adelaide, Australia.

The Champlain Township resident took fourth place out of 16 competitors in the Men’s H3 Road Race. Desjardins completed the 54.6-kilometre race in one hour, 27 minutes, and 46 seconds, tying with three other para-cyclists from Australia, Spain, and the United States.

“It gives me good motivation for what’s next to come!” Desjardins shared on social media.

Desjardins finished 11th place out of 16 competitors in the Men’s H3 Time Trial in Adelaide. His completion time of the 15.6-kilometre race was 24 minutes, and 15.9 seconds.

“My body was still not liking the travel and heat,” Desjardins said about adjusting to the Australian summer weather after a long trip from a Canadian winter.

“Time to head home and hug my family,” was Desjardins’ next plan after competing in Adelaide.

