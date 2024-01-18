The Dalkeith Carnival takes place on January 27 and 28, 2024, organized by the Dalkeith Recreation Association.

The carnival kicks off on Saturday, January 27 at 10:30 am with Euchre at the Dalkeith Recreation Hall. The popular carnival parade will make its way through town, beginning at 2 pm. At 3 p.m., the Ian MacLeod Fiddlers will entertain and from 2 pm to 6 pm, there will be a 4-on-4 hockey tournament.

Later that evening, beginning at 9 pm, the Fridge Full of Empties will provide music at the Carnival Dance.

On Sunday, magician Michael Bourada from Ottawa will offer a show that promises to be fun for the whole family.

From 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, a spaghetti supper will take place. Admission is $15 per person for adults, $8 for children ages 6 to 12 and admission is free for children aged five years and under. The Jimmy D Trophy will be awarded and there will be a 50/50 draw winner chosen at 7 pm.

The Dalkeith Recreation Association Hall is located at 1865 Dalkeith Road, Dalkeith, Ontario. You can follow the Dalkeith Recreation Association on Facebook.