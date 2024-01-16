Get ready for some changes! In 2024, the Arbor Gallery will celebrate its 30th anniversary, with a new logo and a range of exhibitions and events sure to interest everyone in the community.

“After 30 years it seems fitting to update our logo and promotional material,” said Sylvie Bouchard, Chair of the Arbor Gallery Board. The new logo, designed by James Joyce of Dunvegan, features a stylized mahogany tree with various branches representing the many activities the gallery presents.

Kicking off this banner year is the gallery’s first Black History Month celebration. Several African-Caribbean artists will have their work on display in the gallery from February 1 to the end of the month. On February 3, Suzan Richards, a Cultural Knowledge Keeper in the area of Afro-Caribbean and Professional Artists & Arts Education, will host a bilingual workshop, sharing her story and cultural heritage as well as guiding participants through an artistic journey using flow medium acrylic paint.

Jab Djab returns

Other Black History events include a return to the gallery of Jab Djab, the band that rocked a sellout crowd in the gallery last year with their Caribbean music. The Legends of Madiba, a documentary film about Nelson Mandela’s favourite women singers, who kept the fight against apartheid alive during his imprisonment, will be shown in collaboration with the Creative Centre de Créativité. It will include a conversation with the film’s director, Helen Henshaw. Rounding out the month will be a presentation about the contributions of the Black community to our local history.

“In the coming weeks and months we will be announcing more special events to celebrate our 30th anniversary,” said Bouchard. Building on the success of last year’s events marking Aboriginal Awareness month in June, new family events will be presented. And the gallery hopes to revamp its web site to keep locals and visitors up to date. “Stay tuned!” advised Bouchard.

The Arbor Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm. Admission to exhibits is always free. It is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill.

