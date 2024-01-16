On Monday, January 8, a Physical Education class at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI) had the privilege of speaking with elite CrossFit athlete, Fee Saghafi.

She spoke to students about her childhood, her high school life, struggles with eating disorders and body dysmorphia, her pathway into CrossFit, and turning her life around using health and wellness.

Saghafi shared her less-than-ideal high school experience with VCI students. She said that she struggled with body image issues, did not eat well, cried in front of the mirror when she looked at herself and unfortunately surrounded herself with people who were not good influences on her while she was in high school.

Saghafi turned her life around when she entered a CrossFit gym in Cleveland, Ohio. She was suddenly part of a community, started feeling good about exercising and began to see positive changes with her body and her life.

Saghafi told the students about the discipline it took to manage, school (university), a job, and CrossFit during her late teenage years. A few years ago, she managed to get Reebok to sponsor her so that she could focus on training at a more professional level.

