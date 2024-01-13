When it’s a cold winter night outside, warm up inside with some jazz and whisky.

On Saturday, January 27, Centre Culturel Le Chenail presents Whisky Jazz at La Maison de l’Île in Hawkesbury.

The evening features whisky tasting hosted by Gaetan Pilon with a carefully chosen selection of whisky from the most prestigious distilleries from Ireland and Scotland via the local Dundrobin distillery in Vankleek Hill, thanks to the involvement of Dunrobin CEO Adrian Spitzer. Experts will be present to guide participants through a captivating taste journey.

The musical part of the event will be a live performance by renowned jazz group, the Steve Berndt Ensemble from Ottawa. Their melodies will create a unique atmosphere, complementing the tasting experience. Steve Berndt is a trombonist, singer, composer, and music producer.

This evening combines the elegance of whisky tasting with the sophistication of jazz. This event is the perfect opportunity for whisky connoisseurs, jazz lovers and all those looking for a memorable evening.

Tickets for Whisky Jazz at Centre Culturel Le Chenail on January 27 are $65 per person. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at La Maison de l’Île, located in Confederation Park beside the Long Sault Bridge in Hawkesbury. Tickets are available online at https://lechenail.ticketacces.net/fr/organisation/ or at the door.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.