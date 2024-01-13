After a December and holiday season with almost no snow and warmer than usual temperatures, winter played catch up during the past week with three significant snowstorms passing through the region.

Environment Canada issued a Winter Storm Warning on Friday, January 12 and it was not a false alarm. High winds on Friday evening brought heavy snow beginning around midnight and it continued into Saturday. The storm warning was lifted on Saturday afternoon, but light snow persisted. People were shoveling sidewalks and around parked cars while the sputter of snowblowers could be heard in many streets. Public works and highway snowplow drivers were busy trying to clear roads while snow removal contractors’ fleets of tractors were also busy. Roads remained snow-covered and slippery through Saturday afternoon.

