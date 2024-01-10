During the first half of the school year at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI), the fall sports program included cross country running competitions. Grade nine student Logan MacKinnon placed first in the Glengarry District High School Meet as well as the Summerstown Forest Meet in Williamstown. He went on to the EOSSA meet at Fort Henry in Kingston where he took eighth place out of 127 runners from across Eastern Ontario.
About The Author
Submitted
This content has been submitted to The Review. If you have content to submit click here. | Click Here to subscribe to The Review today!
TOP STORIES
- An average of $55 added to residential tax bill in Alfred and PlantagenetResidential property taxes in Alfred and Plantagenet 2024 will increase by an average of $55. That’s because the township will be collecting 3.8 per cent more in property taxes this year than in 2023. The… Read more: An average of $55 added to residential tax bill in Alfred and Plantagenet
- L’Orignal fire leaves residents of nine apartments homelessResidents of nine apartments at a former motel in L’Orignal are without homes now. A fire destroyed the building on Friday, January 5. The cause of the fire at 968 County Road 17 is under… Read more: L’Orignal fire leaves residents of nine apartments homeless