During the first half of the school year at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI), the fall sports program included cross country running competitions. Grade nine student Logan MacKinnon placed first in the Glengarry District High School Meet as well as the Summerstown Forest Meet in Williamstown. He went on to the EOSSA meet at Fort Henry in Kingston where he took eighth place out of 127 runners from across Eastern Ontario.

