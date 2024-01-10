The Nation Municipality has honoured five of its firefighters for their service to the department and residents.

On December 12, 2023, firefighters Patrick Denis and Pascal Denis, both of the St-Isidore Station, were presented with 25-year service bars.

Firefighters Daniel Vallée of the Fournier Station, Tim Stewart of the Fournier Station, and Martin Lacroix of the Limoges Station were presented with 20-year bars for their service.

Appreciation was also given to Daniel R. Desforges for his previous service as Interim Chief of The Nation Municipality Fire Department.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.