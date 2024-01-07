Ella Parsons’ career as an illustrator has had a head start, thanks to one of her former teachers.

Parsons, currently a grade seven student at Pleasant Corners Public School (PCPS), is the illustrator of a Where does Bella go? a children’s book written by former PCPS teacher Christine Brady, who now teaches in Iroquois. The book is the story of the travels of Bella, an adventurous little horse.

Parsons said she immediately began brainstorming ideas for illustrations when her former teacher asked if she would be interested in illustrating the book. The result is a series of affectionate, cute drawings that show good illustrations are completely possible with a set of pencil crayons.

Teachers often tell students to pay attention and not be distracted in class. Brady noticed Parsons regularly drawing in her notebooks during class, something Parsons freely admitted was happening. Brady decided to help Parsons put her artistic talent to use outside of class and asked her to illustrate Where does Bella go?

Parsons and her family moved to Hawkesbury in 2021 from Barrie. In addition to illustrating, she wants to become a published author. She explained she is usually working on about 20 different stories at a time and has written 32 chapters for all of them combined. Parsons’ literary interests are certainly not limited to children’s books either. Her interests are more in horror, fantasy, and dystopian themes. She said Stephen King is a source of inspiration.

Parsons’ mother, Paige Gunn, said her daughter has been drawing and sharing stories since she was seven years old.

Parsons has been taking art lessons from the Art and Dream Studio in Vankleek Hill. She is also interested in watercolour painting and wood engraving. After elementary school at PCPS, she would like to attend the respected Canterbury High School in Ottawa because of its focus on the arts.

Where does Bella go? Is available online from Amazon for $15.00. It is also sold at the Kids Corner in Cornwall.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.