The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has awarded Sergeant Alain Potvin a citation for bravery for his heroic actions on a call for service.

On March 15, 2020, Sergeant Potvin responded to a call involving a vehicle stuck on a flooded dirt road near Riceville. The vehicle was submerged in approximately three feet of water, and was about twenty feet away from the South Nation River. The current was rapidly flowing towards the river from the field, dragging the vehicle with it.

In the vehicle was a female and her twin grand-daughters, both five years old at the time. The vehicle was quickly filling with water – the front end sinking due to the current.

Sergeant Potvin acted immediately and tied himself off with a rope to the cruiser push bars. He then navigated the rapidly flowing water, approximately waist-deep, in order to rescue the children and grandmother and successfully bring them to safety.

Sergeant Potvin then returned into the water to assist the tow operator in removing the vehicle.

The OPP congratulates Sergeant Potvin for this remarkable achievement and thanks him for his service, bravery, and dedication.

