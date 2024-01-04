Friends and the community are rallying to help a Russell family whose home was destroyed by fire on New Year’s Eve.

The home of Tim Breithaupt, his wife Frederica, and their daughter Julianna was completely gutted. Their insurance claim has encountered difficulty due to the company alleging their coverage was cancelled. One of their friends, Andrew Sloan, has started an online fundraising campaign to help them with expenses. As of Thursday, January 4, 2024, $6,150 had been raised toward the $20,000 goal.

To view further details on the fundraiser and contribute, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/fire-relief-for-friends-russell-on .

