The first baby born in 2024 at Hawkesbury and District General Hospital arrived on Tuesday, January 2.

Benjamin Bernier was born at 1:02 p.m. on January 2. He began life weighing seven pounds, five ounces and 19 inches long.

His parents are Lisa Paquette and Christian Bernier of Hawkesbury.

