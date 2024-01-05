The Nation Municipality is seeking nominations for Volunteer of the Year. One resident from each municipal ward will be recognized as a Volunteer of the Year for their involvement and contribution to the community. The awards will be presented at the 2024 Volunteer Gala. The date of that event will be announced by the municipality shortly.

To nominate a Volunteer of the Year in The Nation Municipality, go to https://nationmun.ca/en/volunteer-of-the-year . The deadline to submit a nomination is January 25 at 2 p.m.

