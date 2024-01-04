They never shared the score, but the Casselman Food Bank was the real winner of a recent charity hockey game between members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and members of the Casselman and Nation Municipality fire departments.

With the community’s support and generosity, the Russell County OPP, Casselman and The Nation Municipality fire departments collected more than $3,500 in non-perishable donations for the Casselman Food Bank.

The Russell County OPP thanks the management and staff of the J.R. Brisson Complex in Casselman for helping to make the event a success, and to everyone that attended the game.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.