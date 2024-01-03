At the December 18, 2023, SDG council meeting, the biennial bridge inspection report was presented. Such an inspection and report is required under the Ontario Structure Inspection Manual (OSIM) every two years and applies to every structure with a span of more than three metres to assess their condition and life expectancy. The inspection results are used to determine future work and budgets for municipal and regional governments.

Michael Matthews of Jacobs Consultancy Canada Inc. explained to council that 187 structures on SDG county roads were inspected, which included 71 bridges and 116 culverts. A total of 33 structures require complete replacement. Four of those are bridges and 33 of the structures are culverts. Major rehabilitation is required on 29 bridges and three culverts. Minor rehabilitation is required on 11 bridges and nine culverts. Maintenance is required on 136 structures, and additional investigation is necessary on 87 structures.

Out of the structures inspected, 110 are in good condition, 43 in fair condition, 21 in poor condition, and eight in excellent condition. More than 60 of the structures have a remaining estimated service life of 10 to 20 years.

Structures in fair condition in Glengarry County include those at the South Rigaud River and Dalhousie Mills. The Alexandria tunnel is listed in poor condition.

Glengarry bridges and culverts in good condition include those at the Lochinvar Municipal Drain, Rigaud River, Rivière Delisle, and Rivière Beaudette.

Jacobs Consultancy developed a capital plan for structures requiring rehabilitation and/or replacement during the next 10 years totaling $69.6 million.

“The majority of it is replacing structures that are at the end of their useful service life,” Matthews said.

In 2024, $5.6 million has been allocated for bridge improvements in the SDG budget. Out of that amount, $2.3 million is for upgrades to the Martintown Bridge. Staff are planning to adjust the capital budget and plan for increased allocations in future years to fund bridge and culvert needs. Staff are expected to present proposals related to those needs in February.

“I’m sure we’ll be hearing about bridges in 2024 quite often,” remarked Warden Jamie MacDonald.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.