The actual residential property tax rate in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge is decreasing by 1.5 per cent in 2024, but other increasing costs to the municipality mean residential property owners will be paying an average of 7.2 per cent more on their tax bill in 2024.

The 2024 municipal budget was approved by Grenville-sur-la-Rouge council on December 12, 2023. One of the increased costs the municipality is facing this year is a result of a decision to implement brown-bin collection of compostable material, something the municipality has delayed implementing for several years. Recycling costs to the municipality are increasing by 66.7 per cent in 2024 and waste removal expenses are increasing by 21.2 per cent. The cost of implementing the brown bins is $100 per household. Financing fees are also costing the municipality 15.5 per cent more in 2024. The cost of policing services from the Sûreté du Québec have increased by seven per cent from $394,760 in 2023 to $422,395 in 2024. Grenville-sur-la-Rouge’s contribution to the Municipalité régional de comté (MRC) d’Argenteuil has increased by 8.2 per cent. In 2023, the municipality contributed $426,555 to the regional government. In 2024, it is contributing $461,625.

The total projected revenue in the 2024 Grenville-sur-la-Rouge budget is $7,774,455, which is 10.68 per cent or $750,370 more than in 2023. In addition to the 1.5 per cent decrease in the residential tax rate, the tax rate for agricultural/forest land is decreasing by 1.5 per cent. The tax rate for non-residential property is increasing by 4.65 per cent, and the industrial tax rate is increasing by 4.7 per cent. Property taxes are to comprise 79.26 per cent of municipal revenue in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge in 2024.

Due to the combination of increased costs, the property taxes for a residential house with the average value of $257,000 will increase by $162.26 in 2024.

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge is benefitting significantly from grant funding in 2024, particularly for road work. The largest grant amount is from the Ministère des transports du Québec (MTQ) In 2024, the provincial transportation department is providing a total $6,911,707 for local road improvements in the municipality. At the December 12 2023 meeting, council authorized grant agreements worth $3,239,495 for improvements to Chemin de la Rivière Rouge, $2,185,976 for further work on Chemin Kilmar, $1,295,499 for work on Chemin Harrington, $106,615 for crack sealing on Chemins Avoca, Kilmar, Harrington, and Baie de Grenville, and $84,122 for additional repairs on Chemins Scotch and Kilmar. Transportation and public works will comprise the largest area of expenditures in the 2024 Grenville-sur-la-Rouge budget at 38.04 per cent.

The implementation of the brown bin program will be aided by a $73,964 external grant.

As part of a $33,004,006 three-year capital investment program from 2024 to 2026, Grenville-sur-la-Rouge will spend $11,478,921 on capital projects in 2024. This includes $9,089,621 on roads, $24,300 on the Calumet water supply system, $1,335,000 on equipment, $1,000,000 on development, and $30,000 on other capital expenses.

The 2024 Grenville-sur-la-Rouge budget was developed with the intent of controlling costs, improving infrastructure and public works equipment, and developing public facilities.

