Maison Interlude House (MIH) finished 2023 with a record amount of more than $87,000 raised during its annual fundraising campaign.

The emergency shelter serves women victims of violence in Prescott-Russell and Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry. The total was first announced on December 6, 2023 at MIH’s annual benefit evening at the Bonnie Glen Pavilion in Alexandria, which coincided with the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

In 2022, the MIH fundraising campaign generated a profit of $42,000 and a goal of $50,000 was set for 2023.

“It’s incredible to receive such a message of support from the people of our region! For our organization to raise $87,500 is unprecedented. To see our work recognized in this way is heart-warming. I also believe that our efforts to raise awareness on violence against women are also paying off. Although we’re celebrating 40 years of existence this year, the public is becoming increasingly aware of our organization and its mission,” said MIH Executive Director Muriel Lalonde.

MIH has also thanked the two honourary co-presidents of the 2023 fundraising campaign, Casselman Mayor Geneviève Lajoie, and Glengarry-Prescott and Russell Member or Parliament Francis Drouin.

Their involvement and unfailing support for MIH also contributed to the success of the 2023 campaign.

The money raised during the campaign will be used to offer related services to MIH users throughout the coming year. These services are not subsidized by public funds but are nonetheless considered essential by MIH. These include the purchase of essential goods to enable a fresh start for clients, financial assistance in emergency situations, transportation, babysitting, and Christmas gifts for the whole family during the holiday season.

Throughout the year, donations can be made to Maison Interlude House by visiting their website www.minterludeh.ca or by mailing a cheque to P.O. Box 158, Hawkesbury, ON, K6A 2R8.

When MIH was founded in 1983, it operated an emergency shelter for women victims of violence in the Prescott-Russell area. But over the years, the organization’s mandate has expanded. In addition to welcoming women and their dependents to its shelter in Hawkesbury, MIH offers outreach services via 10 satellite offices across the region. Each year, MIH supports more than 500 women through its outreach services in Prescott-Russell and Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry.

In 2022:

– 40 women and 18 children stayed in the MIH shelter

– 86 women were turned away from emergency housing for lack of space

– 630 women used MIH outreach services

– 2469 hours of counselling were provided by MIH outreach workers

– 1098 calls were made to the MIH 24/7 crisis line

– MIH received 4,271 calls for information and support

– MIH counsellors responded to 2820 text and chat messages

