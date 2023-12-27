As we close the book on another year, let’s rewind for a moment and take a peek behind the scenes of the Champlain Library to see what we could not keep on the shelves. From gripping mysteries to tales that hit you right in the feels, here are our most borrowed books (and films) of 2023.

Books

A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny Spare, Prince Harry Long Shadows, David Baldacci Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles A Heart Full of Headstones, Ian Rankin Simply Lies, David Baldacci Verity, Colleen Hoover 3 Days to Live, James Patterson Heart Bones, Colleen Hoover

Films

Top Gun Three Thousand Years of Longing Puss in Boots: The Last Wish PAW Patrol: The Movie Super Mario Bros Movie The Whale A Man Called Otto Everything Everywhere All at Once Black Adam Where the Crawdads Sing

