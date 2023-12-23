With the last weekend before Christmas Day here, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind drivers not to drive while impaired.

Officers from across the OPP’s East Region, as well as municipal policing partners, will continue the Festive RIDE campaign with the goal of eliminating impaired driving. Mandatory alcohol screening may also be utilized at RIDE programs.

As an example of impaired driving, on Thursday, December 21, a Hawkesbury OPP officer arrested and charged a 33-year-old pizza delivery driver with driving while impaired. The arrest occurred just after the delivery driver’s vehicle nearly collided with a police vehicle.

A breathalyzer test revealed the suspect had a blood alcohol content of more than 80, which is just less than four times the legal limit.

