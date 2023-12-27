Prescott-Russell, ON, December 27, 2023—The beating heart of our community, The Review, takes immense pride in unveiling the 2024 Prescott-Russell Visitor Guide Magazine. More than a mere magazine, this annual publication is a testament to our commitment to showcasing the very best of Prescott-Russell and its surrounding areas. Now, local businesses have the opportunity to bask in the limelight and be part of the narrative that defines our vibrant community.

Discover the Hidden Treasures: A Celebration of Local Splendors

The 2024 Prescott-Russell Visitor Guide is not just a magazine; it’s a celebration of our region’s hidden treasures. Within its pages, local businesses, delectable culinary experiences, thrilling events, and must-visit tourist spots come to life. This publication is a canvas that paints the vivid tapestry of Prescott-Russell, inviting readers to explore and experience the richness of our community.

Why Advertise in the Visitor Guide?

Reader Engagement Contest Returns: The return of the reader engagement contest in 2024 adds an extra layer of excitement. Participants will eagerly flip through the pages, turning your advertisement into a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

Bilingual Reach: With a readership of more than 100,000 people in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec, the Prescott-Russell Visitor Guide is your gateway to a diverse audience.

Promoting Arts and Culture: The magazine actively promotes the arts and culture scene, ensuring your business is associated with the richness and creativity that defines Prescott-Russell.

Outdoor Fun and Adventure: From outdoor activities to serene landscapes, the guide is a testament to the adventurous spirit of our region, making it the ideal platform for businesses catering to outdoor enthusiasts.

Complete Guide for Locals and Tourists: The magazine is a comprehensive guide, covering everything from places to stay, eat, and shop to exciting things to do. Being part of this magazine, this summer is not just an advertisement; it's a real bonus for your business.

Distribution: Celebrating Prescott-Russell Beyond Borders. The Review, as a community newspaper, ensures the reach of its publications extends beyond borders. The Prescott-Russell Visitor Guide, distributed in Prescott-Russell, Basses-Laurentides, Outaouais, Montérégie, Argenteuil, Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry, and key drop-off points, finds its way into the hands of potential customers.

Reserve Your Spot Today!

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to be part of the 2024 Prescott-Russell Visitor Guide. The deadline for ad reservations is March 31, 2024.

Highlight Your Business in the Prescott-Russell & Surrounding Area Visitor Guide Magazine this Summer!

About Prescott-Russell Visitor Guide

For over a decade, the Prescott-Russell Visitor Guide has been the compass guiding residents and visitors alike to the best the region has to offer. This summer, make sure your business is part of the journey.

Prescott-Russell Visitor Guide is a publication of The Review.

Connect with Us: https://thereview.ca/magazine-publications/

About The Review

The Review, as a community newspaper, has been a trusted source of news and information for the Prescott-Russell community since 1893.