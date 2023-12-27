A man is facing a series of charges connected with two alleged thefts at banks in Hawkesbury.

On December 26, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Hawkesbury Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment received two separate reports of thefts at the Bank of Montreal and TD Bank, both located on Main Street.

The suspect was located by officers and resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, 40-year-old Ryan Parsons of Hawkesbury, was charged with the following under the Criminal Code (CC):

CC 430(4) Mischief Under $5000, two counts

CC 129(a) Adult Resist Peace Officer, two counts

CC 334(a) Adult Theft Over $5000, two counts

CC 351(1) Adult Possession Break in Instruments

CC 733.1(1) Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order

CC 351(2) Adult Disguise with Intent

CC 270(1)(a) Adult Assault Police Officer

The male was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on December 27 at the Ontario Court of Justice in L’Orignal.