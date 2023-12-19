Who’s better at hockey? Police officers or firefighters?

You have the opportunity to find out on Wednesday, December 27 in Casselman when officers from the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will play in a charity hockey game against members of the the Casselman and The Nation Municipality fire departments. The charity game is open to all to come watch and the only cost of admission is a non-perishable food donation for the Casselman Food Bank.

The game begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27 at the J.R. Brisson Complex, located at 758 Brebeuf Street in Casselman.