The Town of Hawkesbury’s 2024 municipal budget is now official.

Council unanimously adopted the budget bylaw on Monday, December 11. Councillor Antonios Tsourounakis was absent from the meeting.

Discussions took place during the budget sessions on November 15 and 30, during which council and the administration worked together to find balanced solutions.

For 2024, council and the administration has adopted an approach to maintain services, while preserving the efficiency of services to citizens. It is being promoted as a proactive measure to limit the financial impact on Hawkesbury residents, with a tax levy increase of 4.75 per cent, resulting in an average increase of less than $100 per year, per residence.

