The Township of North Glengarry has a new head of its Treasury Department.

Effective January 2, 2024 Zoe Bougie will be the new municipal Director of Finance and Treasurer.

Bougie has worked for the township for five years in the Public Works Department where she was involved with finding efficiencies in its operations. More recently, she began working on payroll and accounts payable in the Treasury Department.

Bougie has a Bachelor of Business Administration—Finance and Economics degree. In 2024, she will complete her Diploma in Municipal Administration through the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario (AMCTO).

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.