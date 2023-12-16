Efforts are being made to ensure homeless people in Hawkesbury have a warm place to stay during the winter months.

At the December 11 town council meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Samuel Cardarelli told council he has been working with various branches of government, other agencies, and associations for many to work to find a solution to create or find a warm place for homeless people in Hawkesbury.

“We are working with our partners to find a solution,” Cardarelli said.

“We have had many meetings and have discussed this,” Mayor Robert Lefebvre acknowledged.

He is hoping for a plan to be in place soon.

Councillor Jeanne Charlebois congratulated Cardarelli for his efforts to facilitate a plan by gathering the different groups together to reach a solution. She also mentioned the role the Ontario Provincial Police and Victim Services of Prescott and Russell could have in such a plan.

“All of these organizations are working together to find a place for our homeless people,” Charlebois said.

Charlebois is also the President of the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank. She said the food bank assists homeless people with food, but also provides them with warm coats and sleeping bags.

She said Cardarelli’s effort is “one step ahead” on the situation and extended her best wishes for the results.

Lefebvre said there are many solutions on the table being considered.

