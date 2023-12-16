The Alexandria Lions Club is looking to the Township of North Glengarry for help with the annual Canada Day celebration and plans for a new outdoor rink.

On November 27, Club Vice President Cassie Depratto Nutt appeared before township council and asked for a renewed partnership with the township in presenting the Canada Day festivities in Alexandria each July 1.

Depratto Nutt said the club would like a shed built at Island Park to store some of the supplies used each year at the celebration, including parts of parade floats that are currently stored in the garages of various Lions Club members.

The Lions Club is also seeking a partnership with the township for fundraising and construction of a new outdoor ice rink beside the Glengarry Sports Place. The club has wanted to build an outdoor rink in Alexandria ever since the old one at Ecole Elda-Rouleau was removed. Seeking further support for an outdoor rink. Club has planned to build one since former outdoor rink at Elda Rouleau school was torn down. Depratto Nutt said they would like the Alexandria rink to be similar to the one that was reopened at Cadieux Park in Hawkesbury in 2022. The Lions Club in Alexandria has been speaking with the Hawkesbury Recreation department about obtaining the plans used for that rink.

To date, almost $40,000 has been raised by the Lions for the new rink. It was denied a $150,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The provincial agency chose not to provide the grant because it did not believe the club had adequate previous experience with capital projects. Depratto Nutt said the Lions Club would like to have the township as a partner so it may gain the experience.

Director of Community Services will prepare a report for council to consider about the partnership request the Lions Club is making.

Mayor Jamie MacDonald said it would seem logical to assist club with a future application for an Ontario Trillium Foundation grant. He said there will also be a discussion about the storage space the club is requesting.

Depratto Nutt said the Lions Club wants to enhance opportunities for family fun in Alexandria.

“We’re trying to be as family friendly as possible,” she told council.

Depratto Nutt said the Lions Club is aware expenses are a challenge for people at this time and the club only wants to be responsible with how it finances its activities.

Yes, I want it! Sign me up for The Review free newsletter! Sign me up for The Review weekly “Sip and Scan” newsletter! Local news in Just 2 Minutes.



Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.