The Medical Officer of Health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is urging residents to protect themselves and their families against respiratory illnesses over the holiday season.

The major respiratory illnesses are COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

On December 13, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said there was a peak in COVID-19 activity across the EOHU’s territory (Prescott-Russell, Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry, Cornwall, Akwesasne) in November. The EOHU is urging everyone eligible for their next dose of COVID-19 and influenza vaccines to receive them as soon as possible.

“It’s not too late, please get your COVID shots,” Roumeliotis said.

Staying up to date with your vaccines

The flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine are available to people 6 months of age and older, and it’s safe to get both at the same time. Ensuring you and your loved ones are up to date on these vaccines will help prevent infections and hospitalizations from these illnesses. The updated COVID-19 vaccines provide protection against the XBB.1.5. Omicron subvariant and other related subvariants that are currently circulating in the community. Both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines are available through participating pharmacies and healthcare providers. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can also be booked at the EOHU’s offices at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. Flu vaccine appointments for children under 5 years old and their household members can also be booked at the EOHU’s offices at https://booking.eohu.ca/.

As of December 14, about 50 per cent of the EOHU population aged 75 and older had received a fourth COVID-19 vaccination. Only about five per cent of adults aged 35 to 44 had received a fourth vaccination. In comparison, more than 90 per cent of adults aged 35 to 44 received a first vaccination during the worst of the pandemic, and 100 per cent of adults aged 75 and older had received a first vaccination.

Roumeliotis said older people, and vulnerable people with certain health conditions continue to be those most seriously affected by COVID-19.

As of December 14, there were 17 hospitalizations and two intensive care unit admissions for COVID-19 involving residents of the EOHU territory. There were five institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 in effect. Four of these were in Prescott-Russell at facilities in Alfred, Casselman, Clarence Creek, Embrun, and Hawkesbury.

The EOHU has indicated the risk of COVID-19 is high and increasing. The risk of influenza is high but stabilized. The risk of other respiratory illnesses is moderate, but cases are decreasing.

On December 13, Roumeliotis said these trends so far indicate trends that are typical for influenza and RSV at this time of year.

“We are heading into a typical respiratory virus season, but with COVID in the background,” was how he described it.

Other tips to decrease your chances of getting sick and spreading illness

In addition to staying up to date on your vaccines, there are other measures you can take to prevent the spread of germs, such as:

Covering your mouth with your sleeve or elbow when you cough or sneeze

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer

Not touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Disinfecting commonly touched areas, like door handles and counters

Maintaining and optimizing indoor air quality, such as with an air purifier

If you are at a high-risk of severe illness, wearing a mask when out in crowded indoor settings

Staying home if you are sick, until you no longer have a fever and your other symptoms have been improving for 24 hours for respiratory symptoms (48 hours if gastro-intestinal symptoms) and wearing a mask for ten days after the onset of respiratory symptoms, if you must go out

For those who are at a high risk of severe illness from respiratory illnesses, anti-viral medications are also available for COVID-19 and the flu, should you become ill. Speak with your health care provider to learn more and to find out if you are eligible.

Roumeliotis said that with hospital resources already depleted across the EOHU’s territory, taking precautions against respiratory illnesses will prevent further burdens on hospitals and staff.

For more information about respiratory illnesses, visit EOHU.ca/Respiratory.

