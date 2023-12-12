A Russell Township company recently was featured on CBC-TV’s Dragon’s Den and left the studio with a big investment.

The episode including GREINS aired on November 30 and the company secured a $3.5 million deal.

Founded by local resident Ron Albert, GREINS Environmental Technologies has been at the forefront of advanced ice resurfacing solutions. Their journey and success story, as highlighted on “Dragon’s Den”, is a source of inspiration for the municipality, exemplifying what can be achieved through ingenuity and dedication.

“It’s inspiring to see a local business like GREINS Environmental Technologies make such a significant stride on a national platform. While Russell Township has provided support, such as the use of our local arena space for testing, the credit for this success lies squarely with Ron Albert and his team. Their hard work and vision have brought them to this point, and it’s a proud moment for all of us in the community,” Mayor Pierre Leroux said.

According to the township, GREINS Environmental Technologies being featured—and funded on an episode of Dragon’s Den underscores the potential and capabilities of entrepreneurs within Russell Township and serves as an encouragement to others in the community pursuing innovative and entrepreneurial paths.

For more information about GREINS Environmental Technologies visit https://greins.co and to see their appearance on Dragon’s Den, visit https://www.cbc.ca/dragonsden/episodes/seasons/season-18.

