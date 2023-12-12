There is a new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the regional health authority serving the Laurentides region of Québec, which includes Argenteuil.

On December 6, Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) des Laurentides Chair André Poirier announced the appointment of Julie Delaney as president and CEO of the authority, effective December 7 for a four-year term.

A lawyer by training, Delaney most recently held the position of head of legal affairs and assistant to the Directorate of Support, Administrative, Performance and Logistics Services at the CISSS des Laurentides. She has worked for the agency for 13 years now and has previously worked at Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont, as well as in legal offices.

“I know the CISSS des Laurentides well having worked in the region for the last 13 years. I also live in the area. I am committed to providing the population with quality, accessible care and services, close to home, as they have come to expect,” Delaney said.

“Our region is experiencing phenomenal population growth, which is increasing the needs which must be answered. Not to mention the increase in the number of aging people with whom we we want to offer the best possible services. We need a strong management team to lead the troops of the CISSS des Laurentides and allow us to take up this great challenge,” commented Poirier.

Sylvain Pomerleau, who has recently served as interim CEO will continue to serve as Vice-President and CEO.

Delaney’s appointment as President and CEO of the CISSS des Laurentides follows the retirement of former President and CEO Rosemonde Landry.

