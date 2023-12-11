Happy holidays from the Champlain Library! There’s something magical about this time of year. In an age where technology often takes center stage, that can be a hard feeling to come across, but you can always find some bound in the pages of a good book. This holiday season, you are invited to give the gift of reading by getting your loved ones a library card.

Reading is fantasy, mystery and adventure, but reading also lays the foundation for academic success and lifelong learning. Studies show that children who read for pleasure have an easier time in school and enjoy better mental health. Reading has also been shown to lower stress levels in adults and boost happiness in seniors. Giving the gift of a library card shows you care about them.

It also allows them to read magazines, stream movies, join clubs, play games, visit museums, discover their ancestry, go to provincial parks and use the Libby app. A library card is a gift that keeps on giving throughout the year.

Best of all, if they live in Champlain, it’s free! So stop by the library today, it takes 5 minutes, and get that special someone a gift that will a source of endless entertainment and knowledge. Or treat yourself to a gift, we won’t tell!