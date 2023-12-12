At its November 23 regular council meeting, Champlain council approved various fee increases for 2024 and 2025.

Water and sewage rates for users in Champlain Township (those connected to the Vankleek Hill, L’Orignal and Carillon Gardens municipal water supply) will pay 5.3 per cent more (on average) in 2024.

The rate for those with a 5/8″ to 3/4″ intake are currently paying $750 per year, or $62.50 per month. In 2024, that amount will increase to $790 per year, or $65.83 per month. In 2025, this rate will increase by 2.5 per cent to $810 per year, or $67.50 per month.

For those with a one-inch intake pipe, the current rate of $950 per year will increase to $1,000 per year (a 5.3 per cent increase). That works out to $83.33 per month, an increase from the 2023 rate of $79.16 per month. In 2025, the rate will increase by three per cent to $1,030 per year, or $85.83 per month.

For those with a 1.5-inch connection, the current rate of $1,500 will decrease to $1,465 per year, representing a 2.3 per cent reduction. The rate will change from $125 per month to $122.08 per month. In 2025, the rate will increase to $1,505, representing a 2.7 per cent increase. The charge per month will be $125.41 per month.

For a two-inch connection, the current $1,850 fee will increase to $1,850 per year, representing a .54 per cent increase. The 2024 monthly rate will increase to $155 from $154.16 in 2023. In 2025, the annual rate will increase by 2.2 per cent to $1,900 per year, or $158.33 per month.

These are minimum consumption rates. Usage over the minimum rate results in extra charges. Water and sewage users are invoiced quarterly.

Planning department user fees are increasing significantly in 2024 in some categories, although fees will not increase in 2025. The cost for an amendment to the Champlain Township Official Plan will increase by 33 per cent in 2024, from $3,600 to $4,800. A Zoning By-law Amendment will increase by 46 per cent from $2,600 in 2023 to $3,800 in 2024.

A combined Local Official Plan Amendment and Zoning By-law Amendment will increase by 26.8 per cent, from $4,100 to $5,200 in 2024.

All fee changes for 2024 and 2025 are listed in the Champlain Township agenda package for the November 23 meeting, which can be found online on Champlain Township’s website. User fees for day care and the L’Orignal Campground are eliminated for 2024 as the campground was officially closed in the fall of 2023 and the municipality will no longer operate a day care service as of 2024.