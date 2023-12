Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

The rain stopped just in time for spectators and participants to enjoy the Hawkesbury Santa Claus Parade early in the evening on Saturday, December 9. Floats were beautifully decorated, representing various local businesses, schools, and community organizations. And of course, as the name suggests, the final float in the parade was occupied by Santa Claus himself.

