The rain stopped just in time for spectators and participants to enjoy the Hawkesbury Santa Claus Parade early in the evening on Saturday, December 9. Floats were beautifully decorated, representing various local businesses, schools, and community organizations. And of course, as the name suggests, the final float in the parade was occupied by Santa Claus himself.

Photos by James Morgan

Scout camp
École élémentaire catholique St-Jean-Baptiste of L’Orignal
École élémentaire catholique Paul VI of Hawkesbury
École secondaire catholique régionale de Hawkesbury
Hawkesbury Councillor Julie Séguin and Mayor Robert Lefebvre
Hawkesbury Councillor Yves Paquette
Rosie of the Hawkesbury OPP Detachment
Sparky the Fire Dog and members of the Hawkesbury Fire Department

