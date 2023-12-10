The rain stopped just in time for spectators and participants to enjoy the Hawkesbury Santa Claus Parade early in the evening on Saturday, December 9. Floats were beautifully decorated, representing various local businesses, schools, and community organizations. And of course, as the name suggests, the final float in the parade was occupied by Santa Claus himself.

Photos by James Morgan

Scout camp École élémentaire catholique St-Jean-Baptiste of L’Orignal École élémentaire catholique Paul VI of Hawkesbury École secondaire catholique régionale de Hawkesbury Hawkesbury Councillor Julie Séguin and Mayor Robert Lefebvre Hawkesbury Councillor Yves Paquette Rosie of the Hawkesbury OPP Detachment Sparky the Fire Dog and members of the Hawkesbury Fire Department

