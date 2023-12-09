The Municipalité régionale de comté (MRC) d’Argenteuil has continued its tradition of supporting Centraide Laurentides.

In 2023, the regional government has contributed $5,677 to the organization. Out of that amount, $1,677 has come from MRC staff members.

Centraide Laurentides supports more than 55 community organizations across the Laurentides region, including within the MRC d’Argenteuil itself.

The various interventions of Centraide Laurentides promote a society that is healthier, more inclusive and prosperous. It is with great pride and gratitude that the MRC reiterates its more than 20-year commitment to the organization,” said MRC d’Argenteuil Prefect Scott Pearce.

Nearly $230,000 was distributed to Argenteuil-based organizations in 2023 by Centraide Laurentides. Among the organizations are Café Partage d’Argenteuil, Centre d’Entraide d’Argenteuil, Concertation Hébergement Argenteuil, la Maison de la famille Au cœur des générations d’Argenteuil and the Réseau de dépannage alimentaire du secteur ouest de la MRC d’Argenteuil.

From November 1 to 10, the Centraide employees campaign committee encouraged staff to donate. The sale of chocolates, prints, book sales and of handmade objects increased the amount accumulated through employee payroll contributions.

To donate to the 2023 Centraide Laurentides campaign, go to jedonne.ca.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.