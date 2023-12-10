The nativity is one of the most sacred scenes of Christmas, and a group of local churches is going to share its meaning and beauty with the community.

On Sunday, December 17, The Genesis Cooperative Community, which includes United Church congregations in Vankleek Hill, Cassburn, Kirk Hill, and Pendleton, is presenting A Living Nativity at the Vankleek Hill Fairgrounds. The event includes animals, music, and a narration of the Christmas Story will be presented to visitors.

Hot drinks and snacks will also be provided, and donations will be accepted for the food bank.

The Living Nativity presented by The Genesis Cooperative of area United churches takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 17 at the Vankleek Hill Fairgrounds.

